SP Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Nutanix $NTNX

SP Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,223 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the period. Nutanix comprises 1.0% of SP Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. SP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $11,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTNX. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 4.9% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the first quarter worth $2,596,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 5.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,134,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,168,000 after purchasing an additional 59,230 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 4.4% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 10.9% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities set a $76.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Nutanix from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Northland Capmk cut shares of Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Nutanix from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nutanix news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 11,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $892,370.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 254,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,948,262.58. This represents a 4.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 144,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total transaction of $11,058,508.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 524,608 shares in the company, valued at $40,090,543.36. This trade represents a 21.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 159,598 shares of company stock valued at $12,218,560. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Price Performance

NTNX opened at $69.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 108.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.18. Nutanix has a 12-month low of $54.66 and a 12-month high of $83.36.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $653.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.48 million. Nutanix had a net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 28.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Nutanix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nutanix will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.