Stone House Investment Management LLC Invests $10.89 Million in Fidelity Total Bond ETF $FBND

Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 237,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,887,000. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for 2.0% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowroot Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $494,000. FWG Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 78.7% during the second quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 219,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,061,000 after acquiring an additional 96,440 shares in the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 1,063,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,643,000 after acquiring an additional 31,594 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 140,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 94,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $46.20 on Thursday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.30 and a 12-month high of $46.86. The company has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.79.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

