iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA Shares Bought by Stone House Investment Management LLC

Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 7,803.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 25,204 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.4% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,571,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,806,289,000 after acquiring an additional 7,811,598 shares in the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 3,346,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,580 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,057.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,368,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $211,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,687 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 8,517,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 208.7% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,351,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,437,000 after buying an additional 913,516 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA opened at $94.16 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $72.14 and a 12-month high of $95.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.22.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

