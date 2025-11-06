Climber Capital SA Has $1.66 Million Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF $TIP

Climber Capital SA lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of Climber Capital SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Climber Capital SA’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,865,000 after purchasing an additional 9,526 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 314,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,600,000 after buying an additional 6,157 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 48.0% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 26,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 8,474 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 13,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

TIP opened at $110.58 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.04 and a fifty-two week high of $112.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.42 and its 200 day moving average is $110.13.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

