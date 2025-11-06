Analyzing Nano Labs (NA) and The Competition

Nano Labs (NASDAQ:NA – Get Free Report) is one of 60 public companies in the “ELEC COMP – SEMIC” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Nano Labs to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Nano Labs and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nano Labs N/A N/A N/A Nano Labs Competitors -617.32% -108.23% -3.45%

Risk and Volatility

Nano Labs has a beta of 3.13, meaning that its stock price is 213% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nano Labs’ competitors have a beta of 1.70, meaning that their average stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

50.7% of Nano Labs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.7% of shares of all “ELEC COMP – SEMIC” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.4% of shares of all “ELEC COMP – SEMIC” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Nano Labs and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nano Labs $5.65 million -$15.75 million -0.76 Nano Labs Competitors $19.14 billion $561.10 million -6.22

Nano Labs’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Nano Labs. Nano Labs is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Nano Labs and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nano Labs 1 0 0 0 1.00 Nano Labs Competitors 745 2874 7600 294 2.65

As a group, “ELEC COMP – SEMIC” companies have a potential upside of 2.31%. Given Nano Labs’ competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nano Labs has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Nano Labs competitors beat Nano Labs on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Nano Labs

Nano Labs Ltd operates as a fabless integrated circuit design company and product solution provider in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It develops high throughput computing and high-performance computing chips. The company also offers distributed computing and storage solutions, smart network interface cards, and vision computing chips, as well as distributed rendering technology. In addition, it engages in the research and development of software. Its customers include enterprises and individual buyers. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

