iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG Stock Holdings Lifted by Stone House Investment Management LLC

Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up about 2.5% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $13,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $114.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $113.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

