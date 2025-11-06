Stone House Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Stone House Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VO. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Co. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5%

VO stock opened at $288.54 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $223.65 and a 52 week high of $296.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

