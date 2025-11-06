32,000 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM Purchased by Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd.

Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,905,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 5.3% of Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 28,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,062,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 11,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 173.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 7,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM opened at $244.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.72. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $171.73 and a one year high of $252.77. The company has a market capitalization of $67.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.