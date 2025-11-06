Centerpoint Advisory Group Invests $206,000 in Cummins Inc. $CMI

Centerpoint Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMI. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cummins to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Melius upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Melius Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $415.15.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $439.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $418.08 and a 200-day moving average of $366.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $260.02 and a 12 month high of $449.21.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 37.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Robert Enright sold 1,860 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.26, for a total transaction of $748,203.60. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,158.30. The trade was a 66.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Luther E. Peters sold 4,850 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.19, for a total transaction of $1,887,571.50. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 7,693 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,038.67. This trade represents a 38.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,319 shares of company stock worth $17,764,105. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

