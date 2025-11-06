Insider Selling: Fortive (NYSE:FTV) SVP Sells $110,367.20 in Stock

Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) SVP Stacey Walker sold 2,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $110,367.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 59,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,995,220.80. This represents a 3.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Fortive Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE:FTV opened at $50.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.16. Fortive Corporation has a one year low of $46.34 and a one year high of $83.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 9th. The technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 11.72%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortive Corporation will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Fortive from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortive

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 815.4% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 246.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 41.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 92.8% during the first quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

