Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Vale (VALE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Vale (NYSE: VALE) recently:

11/4/2025 – Vale had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $11.00 to $12.00. They now have a “cautious” rating on the stock.

11/3/2025 – Vale was given a new $15.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/20/2025 – Vale had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.50 to $14.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/17/2025 – Vale had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $12.25 to $13.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/17/2025 – Vale was upgraded by analysts at Hsbc Global Res to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/10/2025 – Vale had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $13.70 to $13.80. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Vale was given a new $11.50 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

10/8/2025 – Vale was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/8/2025 – Vale was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating.

10/8/2025 – Vale had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/7/2025 – Vale is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set a “cautious” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

10/6/2025 – Vale had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $10.00 to $11.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/27/2025 – Vale had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/18/2025 – Vale had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $13.50 to $13.70. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/18/2025 – Vale was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

9/9/2025 – Vale was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vale SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.