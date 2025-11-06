202 Shares in BlackRock $BLK Bought by Blue Investment Partners LLC

Blue Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 202 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 27 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 107.1% during the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 87.5% in the second quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,280.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on BlackRock from $1,394.00 to $1,456.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,160.00 to $1,265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,299.29.

BlackRock Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE BLK opened at $1,073.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,132.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,066.42. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $773.74 and a 12 month high of $1,219.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.48.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The asset manager reported $11.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.78 by ($0.23). BlackRock had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $11.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,165.04, for a total transaction of $13,980,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,394,113.20. This trade represents a 62.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

