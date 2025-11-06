Fady Ibraham Malik Sells 2,295 Shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $136,667.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 140,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,373,325.50. This represents a 1.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Fady Ibraham Malik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 21st, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,105 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $122,553.10.

On Tuesday, October 7th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total value of $121,120.00.

On Tuesday, September 23rd, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $98,560.00.

On Tuesday, September 9th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $102,580.00.

On Tuesday, August 19th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $76,620.00.

CYTK opened at $59.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.79. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $64.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 0.67.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $66.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.31) earnings per share. Cytokinetics’s revenue was up 26727.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 281.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 132.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 629,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,316,000 after buying an additional 358,778 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,086,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,658,000 after purchasing an additional 9,869 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.1% during the first quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $330,000.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CYTK. Bank of America raised their price target on Cytokinetics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Cytokinetics from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Cytokinetics from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.64.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

