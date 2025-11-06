ROI Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF $FIXD

ROI Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Integrity Alliance LLC. bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Traction Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $44.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.89. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $39.42 and a one year high of $45.15.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 21st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 21st.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

