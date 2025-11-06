Blue Investment Partners LLC Has $3.26 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK

Blue Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,239 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.1% of Blue Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Blue Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VBK opened at $301.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $214.77 and a fifty-two week high of $310.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $300.42 and a 200 day moving average of $282.05.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

