Phocas Financial Corp. Acquires Shares of 1,170 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,170 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ROI Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.7% during the second quarter. ROI Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,653 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Financial LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 30,665 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after buying an additional 6,695 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,868 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total transaction of $1,020,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 96,135 shares in the company, valued at $19,629,805.65. This represents a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.97, for a total value of $153,979.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 47,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,449,674.85. The trade was a 1.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,215,830 shares of company stock worth $249,160,428. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PANW. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $235.00 price objective on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. New Street Research upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, September 15th. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of PANW opened at $213.18 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.15 and a fifty-two week high of $223.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $206.32 and a 200 day moving average of $195.29. The firm has a market cap of $142.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.