O Dell Group LLC Sells 2,811 Shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF $XCEM

O Dell Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,811 shares during the quarter. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of O Dell Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF were worth $8,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 20,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group lifted its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 28.8% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 30,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 6,816 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 172.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after buying an additional 60,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after buying an additional 54,588 shares during the period.

Shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF stock opened at $38.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.70 and a 200-day moving average of $34.37. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 1-year low of $26.44 and a 1-year high of $39.14.

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

