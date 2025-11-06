Simmons Bank Increases Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Simmons Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4,324.0% in the second quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Arrowroot Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,638,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 94,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 30,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 399,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $74.08 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $71.10 and a 12 month high of $75.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.47.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

