BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Grows Position in Exelixis, Inc. $EXEL

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exelixis during the first quarter valued at $572,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 23.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,159,000 after acquiring an additional 47,845 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the first quarter valued at $572,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 46.4% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 392,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,473,000 after acquiring an additional 124,297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $40.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.31. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.38. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.90 and a 12 month high of $49.62.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. Exelixis had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $597.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Exelixis has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXEL shares. Leerink Partners raised shares of Exelixis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.35.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

