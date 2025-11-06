The Ensign Group, Inc. $ENSG Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 941,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 14.1% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 800,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,534,000 after purchasing an additional 99,147 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 17.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 683,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,464,000 after purchasing an additional 102,089 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 1,235.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 468,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,634,000 after purchasing an additional 433,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crow s Nest Holdings LP acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group in the first quarter valued at $56,936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.64, for a total transaction of $126,448.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,525,393.28. This represents a 2.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ENSG. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stephens upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial set a $190.00 target price on The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $205.00) on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.50.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $189.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.69. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.73 and a twelve month high of $194.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 6.99%.The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. The Ensign Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.480-6.540 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is 4.47%.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

