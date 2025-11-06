Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 283,752 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,887,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 283,752 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $171,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 3,450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 157.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $88.00 price objective on Arch Capital Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $99.00 price objective on Arch Capital Group and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.00.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of ACGL opened at $87.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.50 and a 200-day moving average of $90.47. The company has a market cap of $32.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.47. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $82.44 and a one year high of $103.17.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 20.96%.During the same period last year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Maamoun Rajeh sold 10,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.15, for a total transaction of $941,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 433,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,822,404.35. The trade was a 2.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

