Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New Investment in Lennar Corporation $LEN

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,050 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $926,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 8,357 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 3,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Lennar by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,965 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LEN opened at $121.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Lennar Corporation has a 52 week low of $98.42 and a 52 week high of $180.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.54.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The construction company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.15. Lennar had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lennar Corporation will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.76%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LEN. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lennar from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.75.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

