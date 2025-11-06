SP Asset Management LLC Sells 2,520 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

SP Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,435 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the period. SP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87,524 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 726.0% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley restated a “negative” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.03.

PYPL opened at $68.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.29. The company has a market cap of $63.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.85 and a 1-year high of $93.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. PayPal has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.390 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%.

In other news, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total value of $94,984.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total transaction of $264,706.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,731.33. This represents a 18.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 26,874 shares of company stock worth $1,856,968 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

