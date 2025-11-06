SP Asset Management LLC Takes $247,000 Position in DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

SP Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 330,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,468,000 after purchasing an additional 164,934 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 610.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DASH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC set a $300.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $191.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.03.

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $238.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.40 and a 12-month high of $285.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.22 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.30.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.13). DoorDash had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 291,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.19, for a total transaction of $69,409,280.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 229,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,556,704.93. This represents a 55.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 45,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.31, for a total transaction of $11,048,707.10. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 876,464 shares of company stock worth $218,114,855. 5.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

