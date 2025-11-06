SP Asset Management LLC Acquires 86 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

SP Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. SP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,125,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,322,550,000 after purchasing an additional 359,822 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at $773,405,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at $454,530,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 623,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,123,000 after purchasing an additional 50,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 261,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,030,000 after purchasing an additional 35,751 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.4%

VGT stock opened at $777.66 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $451.00 and a 52 week high of $806.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $744.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $676.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.25.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.