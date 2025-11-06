SP Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,900 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF $VHT

SP Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 14.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. SP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $7,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Woodside Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000.

VHT opened at $272.16 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.60. The company has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.67. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $234.11 and a 12-month high of $278.61.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

