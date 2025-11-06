Ovata Capital Management Ltd Purchases New Stake in Woodside Energy Group Ltd $WDS

Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 55,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Woodside Energy Group by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Woodside Energy Group by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Woodside Energy Group by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Woodside Energy Group by 1,272.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Woodside Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Woodside Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Woodside Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE WDS opened at $16.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.52. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $17.70.

Woodside Energy Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Woodside Energy Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 616.0%.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

