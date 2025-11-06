Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Position in Workday, Inc. $WDAY

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 124.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,122 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 76.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 211.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Insider Activity at Workday

In other Workday news, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.52, for a total transaction of $1,484,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 20,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,129.44. This trade represents a 23.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 78,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total transaction of $17,293,507.68. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,671,699.64. This represents a 43.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 264,933 shares of company stock worth $61,475,760 in the last ninety days. 19.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workday Stock Performance

WDAY opened at $232.10 on Thursday. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.33 and a 12-month high of $294.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.97 billion, a PE ratio of 107.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $235.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.19.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.12. Workday had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on WDAY. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Workday

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.