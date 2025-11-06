iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF $ICSH Shares Sold by SP Asset Management LLC

SP Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,631 shares during the quarter. SP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $5,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 38,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 22,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of BATS ICSH opened at $50.58 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.62. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 1 year low of $50.33 and a 1 year high of $50.77.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

