Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires New Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 21,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $592,000. Exome Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,050,000. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 31,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 11,719 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 111,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 385,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,587,000 after purchasing an additional 14,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research set a $87.00 target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.10.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 1.8%

GEHC stock opened at $75.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.95. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.65 and a 1-year high of $94.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.32. The company has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.13.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.510-4.630 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 2.89%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.