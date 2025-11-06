Ovata Capital Management Ltd Has $897,000 Holdings in BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR $BHP

Ovata Capital Management Ltd lowered its stake in BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 17.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,701 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,921 shares during the quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BHP. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 249.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 871 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 27th. Macquarie lowered BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

BHP Group Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $55.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $39.73 and a 52-week high of $58.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.16.

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The mining company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $26.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.04 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $1.185 dividend. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 441.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th.

BHP Group Profile

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.