Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 7,720 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 71.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,560 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,720 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 634.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.75.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $85.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.61 and a 12 month high of $91.07. The company has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.24.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 19.92%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.560-1.620 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.020-6.080 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 32.05%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.