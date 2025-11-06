SPDR S&P Bank ETF $KBE Shares Sold by Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC

Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) by 57.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 998 shares during the quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Trading Up 0.7%

NYSEARCA KBE opened at $57.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.62. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $44.34 and a 1 year high of $63.74.

About SPDR S&P Bank ETF

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.