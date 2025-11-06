UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank cut its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,091 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,504 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 685.7% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 416.7% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 62 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Nova Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 339.1% in the first quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 101 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH opened at $327.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $345.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.09. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $234.60 and a 52 week high of $630.73. The company has a market cap of $296.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.47.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $113.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.19 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 4.04%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.14%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $352.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $267.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings raised UnitedHealth Group from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $286.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $423.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.12.

About UnitedHealth Group



UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

