Huntington National Bank Lowers Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. $OKE

Huntington National Bank reduced its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Partners Group Holding AG purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Fullcircle Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter worth approximately $610,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 3,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,840,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,154,000 after acquiring an additional 113,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on OKE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Brian L. Derksen purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.00 per share, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 21,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,200. The trade was a 13.37% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ONEOK Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $66.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.90. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.02 and a 52-week high of $118.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.42.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. ONEOK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.970-5.770 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 75.74%.

About ONEOK

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.