Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Sells 835 Shares of Unum Group $UNM

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC trimmed its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 29,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 42,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in Unum Group by 14.3% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unum Group Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $76.76 on Thursday. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $66.81 and a 1 year high of $84.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.06). Unum Group had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Unum Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Unum Group will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 35.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Unum Group from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised Unum Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.67.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

