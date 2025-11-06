Hubbell (HUBB) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Hubbell (NYSE: HUBB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/2/2025 – Hubbell was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/29/2025 – Hubbell had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $490.00 to $500.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/29/2025 – Hubbell had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $431.00 to $456.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/25/2025 – Hubbell was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/17/2025 – Hubbell had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $475.00 to $480.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/15/2025 – Hubbell had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $417.00 to $458.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/11/2025 – Hubbell was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/8/2025 – Hubbell had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/3/2025 – Hubbell was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/27/2025 – Hubbell had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/11/2025 – Hubbell had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $500.00 price target on the stock.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 35.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 2,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.32, for a total transaction of $945,813.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,247.76. This trade represents a 38.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

