Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Bank of America currently has $142.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EXPD. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $138.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.37 and its 200-day moving average is $116.97. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1 year low of $100.47 and a 1 year high of $140.72. The company has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 113.0%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expeditors International of Washington

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 33,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 3,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

