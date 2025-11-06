Robert Fauber Sells 1,167 Shares of Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Stock

Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Fauber sold 1,167 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.95, for a total transaction of $558,934.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 61,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,255,223.90. The trade was a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robert Fauber also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moody's alerts:

On Tuesday, October 28th, Robert Fauber sold 546 shares of Moody’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.90, for a total transaction of $269,669.40.

On Wednesday, October 15th, Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of Moody’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.09, for a total transaction of $199,652.35.

On Monday, September 15th, Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of Moody’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.65, for a total transaction of $212,749.75.

On Friday, August 15th, Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of Moody’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.45, for a total transaction of $216,401.75.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $486.58 on Thursday. Moody’s Corporation has a 52 week low of $378.71 and a 52 week high of $531.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $488.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $488.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.22. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Moody’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.500-14.750 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moody’s

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rexford Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Moody’s to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $552.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $534.00 to $507.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $539.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $531.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $543.07.

View Our Latest Analysis on MCO

About Moody’s

(Get Free Report)

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.