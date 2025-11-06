Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.45.

M has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Macy’s from $14.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Macy’s from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Macy’s from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Macy’s from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Macy’s from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th.

Shares of M stock opened at $20.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.38. Macy’s has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.02. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.83.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.22. Macy’s had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 2.18%.The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Macy’s has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.200–0.150 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.700-2.050 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1824 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is presently 41.71%.

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 12,843 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $221,670.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,521.54. The trade was a 35.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 100,000 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $1,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 286,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,950,585.30. The trade was a 25.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 212,843 shares of company stock worth $3,726,670. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Macy’s during the third quarter worth $181,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 41.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 2.8% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 61,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Macy’s during the third quarter worth $594,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 101.1% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

