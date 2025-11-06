The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $250.6455.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SAM shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup cut Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Boston Beer from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $230.00 price objective on Boston Beer and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Boston Beer from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SAM

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Beer

In other news, Director Michael Spillane sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.78, for a total value of $642,033.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,269.06. This represents a 22.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.24, for a total value of $131,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 9,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,916.60. This trade represents a 5.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 137.3% during the 3rd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Price Performance

Boston Beer stock opened at $208.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.91. Boston Beer has a 12 month low of $185.34 and a 12 month high of $329.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.89.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $537.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.97 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 4.38%.The business’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. Boston Beer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.800-9.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Beer will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Beer

(Get Free Report)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.