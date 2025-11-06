Ashley Mcgrane Sells 6,600 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM) Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GTM – Get Free Report) General Counsel Ashley Mcgrane sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $77,154.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 28,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,984.31. This represents a 18.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Monday, November 3rd, Ashley Mcgrane sold 515 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $5,762.85.

On Wednesday, September 3rd, Ashley Mcgrane sold 286 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $2,925.78.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Ashley Mcgrane sold 453 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $4,711.20.

GTM stock opened at $11.22 on Thursday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $13.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:GTM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $139.70 million during the quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on GTM shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $9.40 to $10.70 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company’s cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

