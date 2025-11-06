Randall Miles Sells 10,000 Shares of Exp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock

Exp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) Director Randall Miles sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $100,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 497,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,981,843.80. This represents a 1.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Exp World Stock Up 1.6%

Exp World stock opened at $10.05 on Thursday. Exp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $15.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.25 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.87.

A number of research firms recently commented on EXPI. DA Davidson set a $12.00 target price on Exp World and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Zacks Research raised Exp World from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Exp World in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exp World has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Exp World by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,372,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,004,000 after acquiring an additional 136,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Exp World by 73.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,289,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,582 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Exp World by 16.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,639,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,037,000 after acquiring an additional 228,103 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Exp World by 2.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,184,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,586,000 after acquiring an additional 30,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Exp World by 55.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,178,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,720,000 after acquiring an additional 421,740 shares in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

