Randall Miles Sells 10,000 Shares of Exp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock

Posted by on Nov 6th, 2025

Exp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPIGet Free Report) Director Randall Miles sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $100,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 497,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,981,843.80. This represents a 1.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Exp World Stock Up 1.6%

Exp World stock opened at $10.05 on Thursday. Exp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $15.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.25 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on EXPI. DA Davidson set a $12.00 target price on Exp World and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Zacks Research raised Exp World from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Exp World in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exp World has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Exp World

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Exp World by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,372,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,004,000 after acquiring an additional 136,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Exp World by 73.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,289,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,582 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Exp World by 16.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,639,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,037,000 after acquiring an additional 228,103 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Exp World by 2.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,184,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,586,000 after acquiring an additional 30,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Exp World by 55.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,178,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,720,000 after acquiring an additional 421,740 shares in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exp World Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Exp World (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Exp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.