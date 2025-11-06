K2 Asset Management (ASX:KAM) Insider Purchases A$85,000.00 in Stock

K2 Asset Management Holdings Ltd (ASX:KAM – Get Free Report) insider George Boubouras purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.09 per share, for a total transaction of A$85,000.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 9.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.05 million, a P/E ratio of -29.96 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th were given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 649.0%.

K2 Asset Management Holdings Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail, wholesale and institutional investors. It manages equity mutual funds for its clients. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. K2 employs a top-down approach along with bottom-up stock picking approach.

