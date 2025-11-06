HDFC Bank Limited $HDB is Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s 4th Largest Position

Ovata Capital Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 53.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 380,196 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 437,684 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank comprises about 6.3% of Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $29,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HDB. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.3% in the second quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 10,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.7% during the first quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 7,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

HDB stock opened at $35.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.69. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $28.89 and a one year high of $39.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.72.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. On average, research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HDB shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HDFC Bank presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

