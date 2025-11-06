Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB is Blue Investment Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Blue Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 583,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,528 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of Blue Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Blue Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $13,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,514,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,088,000 after buying an additional 23,607 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 587,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,658,000 after buying an additional 27,325 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 59,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 10,002 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

SCHB opened at $26.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.15. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $26.57.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

