Highlander Partners L.P. Takes Position in SPX Technologies, Inc. $SPXC

Highlander Partners L.P. purchased a new position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 41,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,917,000. SPX Technologies makes up 2.7% of Highlander Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPX Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 71.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in SPX Technologies by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in SPX Technologies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 286,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,899,000 after buying an additional 12,053 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in SPX Technologies by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPXC stock opened at $223.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.13, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.37. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $233.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $190.37 and its 200 day moving average is $174.45.

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $592.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.32 million. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 10.27%.SPX Technologies’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. SPX Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.650-6.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPXC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up previously from $212.00) on shares of SPX Technologies in a report on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on SPX Technologies from $182.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America started coverage on SPX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SPX Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.75.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

