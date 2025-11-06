Phocas Financial Corp. Takes $6.74 Million Position in ADT Inc. $ADT

Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 795,689 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $6,739,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in ADT by 366.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 74,204 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 58,292 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of ADT by 36.8% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,660 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 5,287 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ADT by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,198 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 7,660 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of ADT in the 1st quarter worth about $403,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ADT by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,072,596 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $49,431,000 after acquiring an additional 608,445 shares during the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ADT opened at $8.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.67. ADT Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $8.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.47.

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The security and automation business reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. ADT had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 12.52%.The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ADT Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.88%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ADT from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of ADT in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on ADT from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Zacks Research downgraded ADT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut ADT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ADT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.38.

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

