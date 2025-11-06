Phocas Financial Corp. Purchases 50,994 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. $PCRX

Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 193,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,994 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $4,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 31.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 4.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 27,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 372.2% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 7.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Performance

Shares of PCRX stock opened at $21.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $981.79 million, a PE ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.46 and a 200-day moving average of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $27.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $181.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.11 million. Pacira BioSciences had a negative net margin of 18.08% and a positive return on equity of 13.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Zacks Research raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

