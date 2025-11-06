Phocas Financial Corp. Takes Position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. $CON

Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 154,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 891.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,494,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,816 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,520,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 48.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,329,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,850,000 after buying an additional 434,503 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 922,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,028,000 after buying an additional 376,186 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,753,000.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CON opened at $19.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.21. Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.90 and a 12 month high of $24.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Concentra Group Holdings Parent ( NYSE:CON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $489.64 million during the quarter. Concentra Group Holdings Parent had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 50.84%. Analysts expect that Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

CON has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Company Profile

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.

